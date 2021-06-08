Jessica Alupo is new Uganda Vice President

📌 KEY APPOINTMENTS

✳ Vice President ─ JESSICA ALUPO (MAJ.RTD)

✳ Prime Minister ─ ROBINAH NABBANJA

✳ 1st Deputy Prime Minister ─ REBECCA KADAGA

✳ Attorney-General ─ KIRYOWA KIWANUKA

✳ Minister of Finance ─ MATIA KASAIJA

📌 CABINET in numbers

➡ Total number of Ministers – 80

▶ Full Ministers – 30 (1)

✳ Women – 12 (41%)

✳ Men – 17 (59%)

▶ State Ministers – 50

✳ Women – 22 (44%)

✳ Men – 28 (56%)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | (MAJ.RTD) Jessica Alupo is Uganda’s new Vice President, and Robinah Nabbanja Prime Minister.

Jessica Alupo, the Katakwi Woman MP and a former Minister of Education and Sport, has just bounced back to parliament.

Uganda last had a female Vice President in Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe 1994-2003.

President Yoweri Museveni has also named Rebecca Kadaga as one of Uganda’s Deputy Prime Ministers, with women forming over a third of the new cabinet.

Among the new entrants in the new cabinet is Oboth Oboth, who is state minister of defence. (CLICK>> NEW_CABINET_2021 FULL LIST)

FULL STATEMENT

I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below:

1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO;

(MAJ.RTD)

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ HON. ROBINAH

And Leader of Government NABBANJA;

Business in Parliament

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. REBECCA

Minister for East African KADAGA;

Community Affairs

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;

& Deputy Leader of Gov’t

Business in Parliament

5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. LUKIA

Minister without Port-folio NAKADAMA;

6. Minister of Education and ─ HON. MUSEVENI

Sports JANET KATAAHA;

7. Minister, Office of the President─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA

(Presidency) BABALANDA;

8. Minister, Office of the President─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;

(Security)

9. Minister, Office of the President─ DR. MUSENERO

Serviced by the State House MONICA;

Comptroller, in charge of Science,

Technology and Innovation

10. Minister for Kampala Capital ─ HAJATI MISI

City and Metropolitan Affairs KABANDA;

11. Minister, Office of the Prime ─ RT. HON. KASULE

Minister (General Duties) LUMUMBA;

12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA

THOMAS;

13. Minister, Office of the Prime ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;

Minister (Relief, Disaster

Preparedness & Refugees

14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI

KITUTU;

15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal ─ HON. FRANK

Industry and Fisheries TUMWEBAZE;

16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA

KIWANUKA;

17. Minister of Defence and ─ HON.VINCENT

Veterans Affairs SSEMPIJJA

BAMULANGAKI;

18. Minister of Energy and Minerals─ HON. RUTH

Development NANKABIRWA;

19. Minister of Finance, Planning ─ HON. MATIA

And Economic Development KASAIJA;

20. Minister of Foreign ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;

Affairs

21. Minister of Gender, Labour ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;

And Social Development

22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG;

23. Minister of Information, ─ DR. CHRIS

Communications Technology BARYOMUNSI;

And National Guidance

24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA

OTAFIRE;

25. Minister of Justice and ─

Constitutional Affairs

26. Minister of Lands, Housing ─ HON. JUDITH

And Urban Development NABAKOBA;

27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL

MAGYEZI;

28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI

MUKASA;

29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;

And Antiquities.

30. Minister of Trade, Industry and ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;

Cooperatives

31. Minister of Water and ─ HON. CHEPTORIS

Environment MANGUSHO

32. Minister of Works and ─ GEN. KATUMBA

Transport WAMALA;

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

1. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. PETER OGWANG;

President (Economic Monitoring)

2. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE;

President (Ethics and Integrity)

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. MUTASINGWA

Vice President DIANA NANKUNDA;

Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. ANYAKUN

The Prime Minister (Relief, ESTHER DAVINIA;

Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees)

5. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY

The Prime Minster (Northern GRACE FREEDOM; Uganda)

6. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;

Prime Minister (Karamoja)

7. Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;

Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle

-Rwenzori Region)

8. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU

Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;

9. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-

Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA

Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;

(Agriculture)

11. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA

Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;

(Animal Industry)

12. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;

Animal Industry and Fisheries

(Fisheries)

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

13. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;

And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON

15. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;

And Veteran Affairs (Veteran

Affairs)

Ministry of East African Affairs

16. Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;

East African Affairs

Ministry of Education and Sports

17. Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO

And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;

18. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU

And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;

19. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

20. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;

21. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;

Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

22. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY

Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;

Development (General Duties)

23. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS

Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;

Development (Planning)

24. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and

Investment)

25. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

26. Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM

Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;

27. Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

28. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture)

29. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI

Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

30. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

Labour and Social Development

(Employment and Industrial

Relations)

31. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

Labour and Social Development

(Disability Affairs)

32. Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

Labour and Social Development

(Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

33. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA

(General Duties) KAWOYA;

34. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET

(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

35. Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE

Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO

National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

36. Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;

Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

37. Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE

Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;

Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

38. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;

Housing and Urban Development (Housing)

39. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Urban Development)

40. Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

41. Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA

Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

42. Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY

Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

43. Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;

Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

44. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME

Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;

(Cooperatives)

45. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

Industry and Cooperatives

(Industry)

46. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET

Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;

(Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

47. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;

And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

And Environment (Water)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

49. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

And Transport (Works)

50. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA

And Transport (Transport) FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY:

1. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES

2. HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – LANDS

3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – ECONOMIC

AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION

4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – KAMPALA

5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

1. HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

3. HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER

NRM

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE

NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT