JEEMA delegates endorse Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Justice Forum – JEEMA party national delegate’s conference has endorsed the National Unity Platform-NUP party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for the 2021 general elections.

The JEEMA national delegate’s conference that convened at Tal Cottages in Lubaga in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon approved a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee to back Kyagulanyi’s presidential bid.

As a result, JEEMA will not present a presidential candidate, saying they believe Kyagulanyi can effectively represent their ideas when he takes the top seat in the land.

JEEMA’s relationship with Kyagulanyi started more than two years back when the latter still operated under the People Power pressure group, which later evolved into the National Unity Platform.

JEEMA President, Asumani Basalirwa, says they are working on a Memorandum of Understanding that will among harmonize the issue of candidates at different levels and their working relationship after taking power.

Basaalirwa also says that as they form an alliance with NUP they hope to participate in the formulation of the Party manifesto ahead of the general elections.

He says as a party, they believe and are pushing for collective effort among opposition forces in order to uproot Museveni.

Asmat Nabalamba, one of the JEEMA delegates says they supported Kyagulanyi before and cannot change now after he has formed a political party.

She says Kyagulanyi did and still does hold values that they cherish as a party, for which they can work with him.

The delegates also extended the term of office for the current party leaders to two and a half years. The five-year term of the Party President, regional, district, sub-county and village leaders, was due to elapse this year.

However, the party leaders say they couldn’t conduct elections due to the Covid19 pandemic that affected their sources of funding.

Basaalirwa says that they will have a midterm delegate’s conference to review the decisions depending on whether government relaxes the current restrictions.

JEEMA’s structure is six levelled. It has the National Executive Committee, the cabinet, the Regional, District, Sub County and Village Executive Committees. Apart from the cabinet that is appointed by the president, the other leaders are elected by delegates through the different levels.

******

URN