JANET MUSEVENI: 120 traditional secondary schools to get face lift

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced plans to refurbish 120 traditional Secondary schools.

First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education, announced this initiative on Thursday during the presentation of the Ministry’s progress in implementing the NRM manifesto at an event held at state house Nakasero.

Janet Museveni said that the schools will be refurbished using a grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and with a concessionary credit facility from the World Bank.

The minister stated that this project is planned to span five years, with the possibility of increasing the number of schools as more funds become available.

She highlighted that they have already made a plan, and their intention is, to begin with the oldest schools that were established prior to independence, as well as those built shortly after the country gained independence. Additionally, she emphasized that priority will be given to schools that have encountered difficulties such as fires or storms that may have caused damage to classrooms or dormitories.

Alongside the missionary schools that existed decades before independence, the government established several schools, then referred to as national schools, following the enactment of the 1963 Educational Act. These schools were constructed in various regions across the country.

With the exception of a few schools primarily located in urban centers, the majority of these educational institutions are in a lamentable condition, struggling with deteriorated and insufficient infrastructure. They have undergone little to no renovation for an extended period of time, leaving them as mere shadows of their past significance.

The NRM 2020 manifesto included a promise to enhance traditional schools, which has long been anticipated by numerous traditional schools suffering from dilapidation and low academic performance.

Some of the prominent schools that are currently in a poor state include Nabumali High School in Mbale, Busoga College Mwiri, St. Peter’s College in Tororo, Nyapea College in Zombo District, Sir Samuel Baker in Northern Uganda, Nganwa High School in Sheema, and Ruyonza High School in Bushenyi.

Kamonkoli College in Budaka, Manjasi High School in Tororo, Buyamba SS in Rakai, and Duhaga SS in Hoima are also facing similar challenges. Others are; Gulu High School, Kitgum High School, Masaba SS in Sironko, Kachonga SS in Butaleja, and Tororo Girls School in Tororo are among the schools struggling with inadequate infrastructure and poor conditions.

It is noteworthy that since the early 2000s, the Ministry of Education has repeatedly made promises to provide these schools with much-needed improvements. Unfortunately, these have remained unfulfilled, leaving the schools in a state of neglect.

In recent years, some of the aforementioned schools have made efforts to improve their conditions and regain their former glory. These initiatives have been undertaken by both alumni and well-wishers who have shown their support for the schools.

