Jamil Mukulu trial pushed to March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of the suspected commander of the Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu and 37 others has been adjourned to March 15 after they pleaded not guilty.

Mukulu and his co-accused were formally charged with 20 charges including terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, aiding and abetting terrorism, crimes against humanity, attempted murder and belonging to a terrorist organization.

According to prosecution, the group and others still at large committed the offences between 2011 and 2015 in different parts of the country. It is further alleged that Jamil Mukulu and his co-accused were involved in the murder of Sheikh Dakitoor Abdukadir Muwaya, Sheikh Yunus Abubakari, LCIII Chairman Tito Okware and four police officers who were killed after an attack on Bugiri police station.

Evidence before Court shows that group between 2011 and 2014 acquired firearms and training in neighbouring countries, and funding for social, political and religious reasons.

On Thursday, all the accused persons maintained their innocence before a panel of three Justices including Lydia Mugambe, Michael Elubu and Susan Okalany of the International Crimes Division of the High Court who sat in Luzira prison.

The Judges allowed the accused persons to formally file complaints against their trial.

According to the lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima, the group had complaints against their continued detention, intimidation by state agents and torture during their arrest and subsequent detention.

As such, the Judges have directed the accused persons through their lawyers to file their complaints by February 8th 2021 which will be responded to by the Prosecution on February 16 2021, thereafter, both parties will file written submissions and ruling on these complaints will be on notice.

Evidence before Court shows that Jamil Mukulu has been in detention since he was arrested and extradited from Tanzania to face seven counts of murder.

However, upon reaching in Uganda about six years ago, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions instituted terrorism-related charges against him following the murder of several Muslim clerics.

URN