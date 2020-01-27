Jakaya Kikwete commends Museveni for mentoring African leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has commended President Yoweri Museveni for mentoring a number of leaders on the African continent.

Speaking at the 34th NRA/M celebrations at Kagongo demonstration primary school in Ibanda district, Kikwete said that President Museveni mentored many into leaderships from his time at University of Dares Es salaam and continues to mentor them even today.

“We always looked at you as a mentor, for those of us who were young, growing up and having the passion towards the continuation of the African revolution,” he said before asking Museveni to never get tired of doing good for Uganda, East Africa and Africa.

Kikwete said that Uganda has been an important player in the East African region and across the continent.

Yesterday’s celebrations marked the date in 1986 when the NRM captured Kampala to overthrow the government of the day, after a five-year protracted struggle that started in 1981 at Kabamba barracks by the National Resistance Army fighters led by Yoweri Museveni.

The celebrations are held under the theme; Celebrating NRM/A’s Patriotic Struggle That Ushered in National Unity and Socioeconomic Transformation.

******

URN