Jailed Century Boda-Boda riders granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mwanga 11 Magistrates Court has released on bail eight motorcycle riders of Century Boda-Boda (motor-cycle riders) association who were remanded on charges of destroying property of their rival faction; Boda-Boda 2010.

Presiding Grade One magistrate Esther Nyadoi on Wednesday ordered each of the eight suspects to pay cash bail of sh500,000 # and their sureties to each execute a non-cash bond of sh3 million before leaving custody.

The bailed suspects include Sula Lubega, chairman of Century Boda-boda co-perative society, Farouk Muyomba , Godfrey Mubiru , Yoga John Bosco, Patrick Wamala , Hamza Kiggundu , Saul Katongole and Ssebuufu John Bosco.

They allegedly committed the offense on January 22nd around 11am, while jubilating the arrest of Boda Boda 2010 Leader Abdalla Kitata, by the Chieftaincy of Military intelligence (CMI).

However three more Boda-boda riders have been charged in respect to destroying Boda-boda 2010 property, bringing the number of suspects in the case to eleven.

The three people have however been denied bail after failing to identify their surities in court.

The case has been now adjourned to February 14, 2018.

Tortured boda boda 2010 victims want compensation.

Meanwhile, a section of boda boda riders belonging to Boda Boda 2010 association have demanded compensation for alleged torture and ill-treatment by state security agents during arrest.

The boda boda riders were arrested together with their patron Kitatta on January 20, by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence’s (CMI) in connection with the kidnap and killing of Case Hospital accountant, Francis Ekalungar.

About 40 suspects were rounded up over Ekalungar’s. However, only 13 were including the patron of Boda boda 2010 association also Rubaga NRM Chairman Abdalla Kitata are on trial in the court martial.

The riders said they were on separate occasions assaulted and tortured by security agents of the state’s CMI only to be released later without any charges.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Triangle, they said their motorcycles have gone missing while others say the motorcycles they were using to earn bread belonged to their bosses and have since have been taken back by the owners due to their tainted image after the arrest.