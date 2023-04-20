Jackson Mayanja back at KCCA FC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jackson Mayanja has been appointed KCCA FC interim Coach. He replaces Morley Byekwaso who left the club after KCCA FC’s 1-0 loss to Bright Stars in the Uganda Cup.

On Wednesday, Assistant Coach Badru Kaddu managed the match against URA at the Mehta Stadium in Lugazi, which KCCA FC lost.

Moments later, the club announced Mayanja as the Interim Head Coach until the end of June 2023. He will be deputized by Nsanziro Sam Charles Ssenyange, and Saka Mpiima as First Team Coach or Junior Team Head Coach.

The club also announced that Kaddu, Richard Malinga who has been Assistant Coach / Junior Team Coach, and Walugembe Fahadie Yahaya who has been the team’s Scout, have left the club.

“The Club recognizes their immense contribution in making KCCA FC the leading Club in Uganda and everyone at the Club wishes them well in their future endeavors.” reads part of the club’s statement.

Mayanja was a former KCCA FC player who made his KCCA FC debut in 1987 and played until 1992 before moving to Egypt side Al Masry SC and later Esperance in Tunisia. He later returned to KCCA FC as a player for his second time in 1996 and as a captain. He led the club to a semifinal berth in the CAF Confederation Cup in 1997.

He comes with a wealth of coaching experience, having previously led several notable clubs, such as URA FC/Lyantonde, Bunamwaya SC, KCCA FC, Kagera FC, and Simba SC, as well as serving as the Assistant Coach for AS Kigali, and the Uganda National Under 20 team, the Hippos.

Mayanja’s primary objective will be to reinvigorate KCCA FC’s aspirations of competing for the 2023 league championship, given that they are currently in second place with 38 points, trailing SC Villa, who are on top of the table with 43 points.

*****

URN