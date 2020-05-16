IUIU suspends all staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Islamic University in Uganda-IUIU has indefinitely suspended the contracts of both teaching and non-teaching staff. The institution has also temporarily closed all its campuses after failing to pay staff salaries.

The university which is based in Mbale District has two campuses in Kampala and one in Arua. It employs 600 full-time members of staff and about 300 on a part-time basis.

The university top management notes that they have made a review of their finances and established that don’t have sufficient funds. They argue that most of the students had not completed payment of tuition fees, which is the main source of income for the University.

The decision was communicated to all staff members by the University Secretary Hussein Lukyamazi. According to Lukyamuzi, all running employment contracts will be suspended from June 1, 2020, until when the University reopens and can resume paying salaries.

“Following the Government of Uganda directive on the closure of academic institutions the University finds itself unable to continue paying staff salaries and meet other financial obligations, because of the sudden and unplanned early closure of the University. Consequently, I am authorized to inform you that It has been decided that employment contracts for all IUIU staff are suspended indefinitely,” Lukyamazi’s letter reads in parts.

Lukyamazi adds that a few staff critical departments like Security will continue working to protect the University assets.

A separate communication signed by University Council Chairperson Almilik Talal and rector professor Ahmed Kawesa Ssengendo has directed the University Bursar to work with the Management and Directors of Campuses to ensure that full-time staff at all campuses receive their full salaries for May.

Following the COVID-19 directives issued by President Museveni in March, some organisations, companies and businesses have laid-off workers while others have suspended operations.

******

URN