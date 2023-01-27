It’s time to Step Up and Boost with DStv

DStv offers even more entertainment this month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | If connected DStv customers thought it couldn’t get better with a Step Up to upgraded world-class entertainment during the Festive season, they have some exciting news to start 2023 – a free boost to even more entertainment, when they upgrade to a higher package this month.

“This is a financially demanding time for a lot of our customers but that shouldn’t mean they have to miss out on the greatest entertainment on offer. It’s our mission to enrich our customers lives with entertainment. We see this offer as an opportunity to lighten the burden and add value,” says Rinaldi Jamugisa, MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications Manager.

DStv customers can still watch content on higher package with an extended and boosted Step Up offer.

Customers who upgrade, or reconnect to the next highest package, will get a further booster to an even higher package at no additional cost! This means a step up to more channels and more entertainment!

Connected DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact bouquets need only upgrade or pay for the package above their current package to experience what’s on offer in the package even higher to that. The offer is valid until 31 March, 2023.

Access customers who are already enjoying the newly launched local content channel Pearl Magic Loko can upgrade to Family to sample the world of Compact where they can catch new seasons of Urban Life, Take Me Back, Junior Drama Club and KanSeeMe on Pearl Magic Prime. Not missing International series like Season 1 of The First Lady, a drama around the history of the American presidency, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House, starring Viola Davis. The series starts on Friday 10 February at 10:00PM on Me.

Music-lovers who upgrade from the Family package to Compact will have access to Compact Plus and be able to catch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on 1 Magic on Monday 6 Feb at 11:00PM. Beyonce, the most awarded woman in history has the most nominations this year for her stand-out dance album Renaissance and is predicted to win big!

Compact customers who upgrade to Compact Plus will be upgraded to Premium, where they can experience the best of the best entertainment. Look out for Julia Roberts in the premiere of the new political thriller series, Gaslit, a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. The series starts on Monday 13 February, 2023 at 9PM on MNet.