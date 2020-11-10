It’s either the ballot or plan B- Amuriat

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC Presidential Candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi has said that persons pushing for regime change in Uganda should focus on two folds; the Ballot and Plan B, whose details she did not divulge.

Amuriat made the appeal from Soroti, where he launched his presidential campaign on Monday, a day characterised by running battles between security and supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC. Amuriat told supporters that his journey had been interrupted by security deployment along the way, and as a result, he arrived at the campaign venue after 5: 30 p.m.

Amuriat spoke for about 15 minutes in order to allow supporters to return to their home early.

Amuriat said that he will restore sanity in the country if voted in as the next president. He slammed individuals in Teso that he noted have been used to maintain the regime in power. Recalling the 2006 general elections where Teso voted for mainly FDC candidates, Amuriat said that it’s time again for the people in the land to speak up against what he described as an injustice to the country.

Amuriat’s Presidential Campaign launch was characterized by heavy security deployment in Soroti City and other districts along the Soroti- Mbale Road. Several supporters were sprayed with tear gas before, during and after his arrival in Soroti, Kumi and Bukedea districts as security struggled to contain hundreds of FDC supporters who had come to witness the campaign launch.

The situation intensified in the evening when police limited access to major roads, especially in Soroti, forcing several traders to close businesses. In Kumi, several people poured on the road to welcome and accompany Amuriat to Churches in Kumi Municipality. Several others in hundreds were blocked from accessing the venues.

According to Amuriat, he will spend four days soliciting for votes in the Teso Sub Region, which is also his homeland. Amuriat was in the company of Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, his campaign head, FDC Secretary, Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Lead4r of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol Ocan among others.

