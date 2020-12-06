It is urgent that Uganda’s presidential candidates sign a Peace Pact

COMMENT | Crispin Kaheru | It is high time that Presidential candidates sign an Election Peace Pact with the objective of securing a peaceful General Election due next month.

Given the escalating circumstances, formal and informal institutions including: the heads of Government organs such as Judiciary, Parliament and the Executive, must quickly act together with other influential non-government actors to:

Impress it upon the presidential candidates to take a stand against electoral violence, take a stand against impunity and take a stand against injustice as well as commit to a peaceful election and judicial resolution of electoral disputes. It is clear that we can no longer leave the role of ensuring a peaceful election to one or a few institutions. This is a shared role. Given the tone that Presidential candidates often set for a general election, it is time we get them to sign a Peace Pact from which the entire country will hold them accountable for their actions or inactions.

Crispin Kaheru is a Ugandan Socio-Political Commentator, and independent elections expert

