It is Arsenal 4-0

➡ West Bromwich Albion 0 Arsenal 4

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Once again, Bukayo Saka was the star of the show on Saturday as Arsenal blew West Bromwich Albion away in the snow.

The teenage forward was unstoppable at times and scored a fine goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory. But what was it like playing in those conditions?

“Wow, it was so cold, the ice was getting under my boots!” Saka told Arsenal.com. “My boots were frozen, I felt like I was ice skating at times, it was good that we got through it and we managed to get the win in the end.

“I felt we started the game well, we created so many chances, we had so many crosses, so many shots, more than we normally do and it could even have been more than 4-0. We’re really happy with this performance, we just want to build on it.

“[For my goal] Emile saw me around the corner and played it first time and then I went to Lacazette and Emile made the third-man run and luckily Emile saw me in the middle of the open goal. It was great goal from all of us, one-touch play and this is the football that we love to play.”

Kieran Tierney opened the scoring at The Hawthorns with a stunning individual effort, before Bukayo Saka added a second at the end of a fine team move.

Arsenal continued to push after half time and Alex Lacazette added a third when he poked home after more good work from Saka, before the France international wrapped up the scoring with another close-range finish.

****

SOURCE: Arsenal.com