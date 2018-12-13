Issuance of transcripts excites Kyambogo graduands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The issuance of transcripts on graduation day has sent a wave of excitement among Graduands at Kyambogo University.

A transcript is an official summary of a student’s academic performance and progress. Although the document is very useful for the students to prove their academic excellence while searching for jobs, many have had to endure years of waiting before their transcripts are issued.

But Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka told parents and Graduands that they were going home with their certificates and transcripts as Kyambogo started a three-day graduation ceremony today. This is the first time in the history of the university that students are given transcripts on graduation day.

Prof. Katunguka said that the implementation of the Academic Information Management System – AIMS has enabled the university to process the transcripts on time.

The students say that the issuance of transcripts will relieve them of the time and costs that they would have incurred if they had to return to the university to process transcripts.

A total of 8,173 students are graduating with certificates, diplomas and degrees from Kyambogo University this year. They include 4,446 male students and 3,757 females. During the ceremony, Graduands were advised to avoid reckless lifestyles that push them into using drugs and acquiring sexually transmitted diseases.

He thanked the parents for supporting and investing in the education of their children arguing that; “there is no better investment than giving your children the knowledge, skills and confidence to know that they are equipped to achieve anything in life as long as they choose that path.”

Rev. Fr. Cleophas Ensiyaitu Ateenyi from Mbarara Archdiocese, who is also a chaplain and tutor at Ibanda Primary Teachers College, graduated with a Master’s in Education Policy Planning and Management, a skill he says is essential in eradicating poverty.

URN