Israeli company to enable wireless EV charging on French highway

Thursday , July 13 2023
The Independent July 13, 2023 TECH NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Israeli hi-tech company Electreon Wireless will enable electric vehicles (EV) to be charged while driving along the A10 highway in France, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company will deploy its Wireless Electric Road System (ERS) and a stationary wireless charging station along a two-kilometer section of A10 in southwest of Paris, with a French government funding of 3.5 million euros (3.9 million U.S. dollars).

In this project, which supports all EV types and classes, Electreon will unveil its next-generation product featuring a substantial boost in power transfer capacity and additional software functionalities such as live monitoring.

France thus joined Sweden, Italy, the United States, and recently Norway, in employing Electreon’s technology to reduce carbon emissions.

France’s ultimate goal is to deploy the ERS across all major roadways, with a length of 5,000 km by 2030, and nearly 9,000 km by 2035, the statement said. ■

