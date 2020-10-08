Uganda’s head of counter intelligence sacked

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Internal Security Organization- ISO director, Frank Kaka Bagyenda, has been sacked.

A source at ISO who preferred anonymity said they have been notified that Kaka is no longer ISO director.

“You know it’s the minister of security supposed to speak to you the media. He’s currently not around but I can confirm to you he has been replaced,” the senior official said.

Kaka has reportedly been replaced with Charles Oluka who will be assisted by Emma Katabaazi.

An operative at ISO headquarters in Nakasero said Kaka received the message of his sacking after meeting some of his field team a few minutes past 6 pm.

“I had just met him at the office and he was planning to go home. But he was just notified by a senior security officer,” the ISO source said.

Kaka and his operatives have often been accused of doctoring intelligence reports about criminals, political groupings and crossborder security alerts.

Besides, Kaka has been on the spot over kidnapping, detaining and torturing of suspects in safe houses located in Kalangala District.

The Internal Security Organisation is Uganda’s counter intelligence agency responsible for providing national security intelligence to Uganda’s policy makers. It also engages in covert activities at the request of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

********

URN