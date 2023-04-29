ISINGIRO: MTN Uganda hands over a 3-classroom block at Frontiers PEAS High School

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda handed over a new fully equipped three-classroom block at Frontiers PEAS High School in Isingiro District to boost the students’ learning environment.

The project worth Shs202 million was funded by MTN Foundation, and implemented through Promoting Equality in African Schools (PEAS), a non-government organisation dedicated to improving access to quality education across the country.

Over the years, MTN Uganda in partnership with PEAS has implemented more than 10 infrastructural projects in various educational institutions across Uganda.

Bryan Mbasa, the Senior Manager at MTN Foundation said the new classroom block – equipped with desks and a water tank will create space for at least 180 learners.

“We at MTN believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, and this can only be achieved with adequate infrastructural facilities,” he said.

He said the new classroom block will enable Frontiers PEAS High School to admit 180 more students and thus be equipped with the right skills that will enable them to succeed and improve not only their satisfaction but also their community and the nation.

Currently, Frontiers PEAS High School has 183 learners.

This development comes at a time the number of students transitioning from primary to secondary schools is on the rise following the introduction of Universal Secondary Education.

Existing statistics indicate that learners transitioning from the country’s primary to secondary schools stand at 68.5% but only one in three girls completes lower secondary education.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Isingiro West MP Rauben Arinaitwe said the new classroom block will help boost access to secondary education in the neighbouring communities.

“We thank MTN Uganda for the contribution to enable our learners’ access to secondary education. We strongly believe that it is only through education that poverty and hunger will be eliminated, giving people the chance to better lives,” he said.

Over the years, MTN Uganda in partnership with PEAS has implemented 15 infrastructural projects in various educational institutions across Uganda such as constructing classroom blocks and sanitary facilities at Kichwamba PEAS School in Kabarole District, Noble PEAS High School and Aspire PEAS School in Ibanda District which has positively impacted thousands of students in the Western region.

The company has also constructed classroom blocks and staff quarters for Bigodi Secondary School in Kibale District and Rwengobe Primary School in Kamwenge District respectively in the same region.

MTN Uganda has supported more than 42 ICT labs in various educational institutions including six in technical institutes such as Amelo Technical Institute located in Adjuman District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District.

In partnership with other stakeholders such as Promoting Equality in African Schools (@PEASchools) we decided to partner with the @GovUganda to invest in some educational infrastructural facilities so that our children can access education and be empowered to reach their full… pic.twitter.com/r4X93i7w5p — MTN Uganda (@mtnug) April 27, 2023