Isingiro man murders his two children, leaves wife in coma

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Isingiro has chopped his two children to death and attempted to kill their mother before taking his own life by poisoning.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says Celestino Byamukama, a resident of Rwengando cell Nyarubanga parish in Masha Sub County hacked to death his 2-year-old daughter only identified as Leticia and his 3-year-old brother, Deus Akadwanaho on Saturday.

He also attempted to kill his wife identified as Jackline Natukunda but she escaped with serious injuries and is admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

“It is unfortunate that Byamukama also later committed suicide by taking rodent poison that killed him on the way to hospital for treatment,” he said.

He says police recovered the machete Byamukama used to hack the children and a sachet of rat poison he is believed to have taken.

Elasto Kamugisha, the Rwengando Village LC I Chairperson, says Byamukama has had a long feud with his wife, who he accused of being involved in an extra marital affair.

Natukunda told URN on her sick bed that Byamukama, who was found of beating her, returned in the wee hours of the morning and started asking her whether he was the biological father of the children.

“He asked me to tell him the truth whether the children were his as he cut me with a machete as I tried to save my children but I was over powered and he also cut them,” she said.

In another incident, Julius Kato, a resident of Kagongi Cell in Kagongi Sub County in Mbarara City also murdered his wife identified as Allen Tushabirane and their one-year-old daughter.

Kasasira says they found the deceased’s bodies with machete wound on the neck in the house of Alex Mugizi, who is on a run.

Vallerah Mwakiire, the Commandant of the Child and Family Protection Unit in Rwizi region, says 200 cases have been recorded since the lock down started.

Ntungamo tops with 49 cases, followed by Isingiro and Mbarara districts with 29 cases, Kiruhura 22, Ibanda 27, Kazo 21 and Rwampara 27.

URN