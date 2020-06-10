Wednesday , June 10 2020
Is ‘Man from Ombokolo’ replacing ‘Fat Boy’ at Sanyu FM?

The Independent June 10, 2020

 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Comedian and Actor Patrick Idringi ‘SALVADO’ has just shared a promo of a new look Breakfast Show at Sanyu FM radio.

If it is not one of his jokes, the promo indicates the “Man from Omboloko” will host the popular Breakfast Show from 6am to 10am.

Until last week, outspoken veteran James Onen alias Fat Boy was hosting the show, before he and his colleagues reportedly downed their tools over a COVID-19 50% salary cut dispute.

