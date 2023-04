Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugolobi has been arrested as the Karamoja iron sheets saga took another twist. He is reportedly detained at Kiira Police station, according to a source.

Lugolobi, it was reported earlier, used the iron sheets the recived to roof his piggery in Kayunga.

