Irene Gleeson commemoration restricted to only 50 people

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitgum district COVID-19 task force has restricted attendance for the 7th Irene Gleeson memorial services to only 50 people due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mama Irene, as popularly referred to in Kitgum district, was an Australian Philanthropist who dedicated her life to helping thousands of needy children at the height of LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda. She was a pillar behind sheltering and educating several children during the two decades Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency in the region.

She settled in Kitgum District in 1991. While there, Irene supported thousands of needy children with free medication, education and food. She reached out to orphans, disadvantaged children and ex-child fighters from Kitgum and neighbouring districts across Acholi sub-region. Irene lost a battle to cancer in July 2013.

At the time of her death, she had started four primary schools and a technical institute, a faith-based radio (Mighty Fire FM), a Community Church and a hospital all under the founded the Irene Gleeson Foundation [IGF], a Non-Governmental Organization that is continuing to help thousands of destitute children.

Annually, thousands of people take part in celebrating the legacy of Gleeson, through week-long activities including charity walks, a football gala, cycling, entertainment, a youth conference and donating to the vulnerable.

William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner says this year’s celebration will have restricted numbers of people to avoid crowding. He says the task force has recommended that only 50 people attend the commemoration citing that other activities that were previously held have all been cancelled. According to Komakech, the meeting will also be restricted to last only two hours.

John Paul Kiffasi, IGF Executive Director confirmed to URN in an interview on Tuesday that this year’s event will mostly be marked virtually. He says that they had initially proposed to have a gathering of 300 people.

Kiffasi says they have invited former Uganda People’s Congress Party President Dr Olara Otunnu to grace the commemoration as a keynote speaker at the IGF centre main hall.

*******

URN