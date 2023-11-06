Ireland approves sh400 billion for education in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of Ireland has revealed plans to allocate €100 million ( sh400 billion) to support education in the Karamoja sub-region over the next five years. Irish government officials, accompanied by Esther Davinia Anyakun, the Nakapiripirit District Woman Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, visited Moroto district on Thursday to inspect projects supported by the Irish government.

The team visited the community at Kanakomol village in Nadunget Sub-County before inspecting projects at Kasimeri Primary School and St. Daniel Comboni Technical Institute. Kasimeri Primary School is one of the 283 schools currently benefiting from Ireland’s support, facilitated through UNICEF, to enhance access to quality education. Ireland has provided assistance to seven vocational institutions in Karamoja, with approximately 3,000 beneficiaries completing training, resulting in positive outcomes in terms of employment and increased income.

Sean Fleming, Ireland’s Minister for International Development and Diaspora, announced that Ireland’s five-year mission strategy for Uganda has been recently approved. He revealed that the Irish government plans to allocate over €100 million to development programs for Uganda over the next five years. Fleming stated that they will allocate €25 million, approximately 95 billion Shillings, every financial year to support education in the region. Fleming revealed that their new strategy focuses on peace, sustainable development, and inclusive growth, in alignment with Uganda’s National Development Plan.

The mission strategy (2023-2027) will prioritize Education, Gender, Governance, Resilience, and Climate Action programs. Fleming emphasized that education is central to Ireland’s development journey, and it is essential for young people in Uganda to have access to high-quality education. He mentioned that the Irish Bursary program supports 224 young people annually in Karamoja to attend vocational training, which has allowed thousands of young people to gain valuable skills and employment.

Esther Davinia Anyakun, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, observed that many Karimojong children rely on the Irish aid program for their education. Anyakun encouraged the community to maximize the institutions established through Irish support as a means of transformation.

She also revealed that bursaries and school feeding programs have motivated more students to pursue education, a significant achievement for the region. Anyakun urged parents to utilize support from partners to promote education as the primary tool to combat poverty in their households.

Local leaders in Moroto district expressed their gratitude to the Irish government and pledged to collaborate to ensure the programs have a visible impact on the community. David Koryang, the LC5 chairperson of Moroto district, stated their commitment to support the implementation of Irish Aid programs for better results. Koryang requested partners to cooperate in addressing the effects of climate change, which has hindered regional development.

He observed that due to food scarcity caused by prolonged dry spells, insecurity has increased, affecting education, as both learners and teachers live in fear. Koryang appealed for support in the peace-building process to enable communities to embrace education and improve food production in their households. Justin Tuko, the Moroto Deputy Resident District Commissioner, commended the Irish government for their support, highlighting significant improvements in health, education, and other areas in the region.

Tuko acknowledged the government’s efforts to combat barriers such as alcoholism, teenage pregnancies, and insecurity, which have contributed to poverty in households. Tuko recognized that many school-going children are still confined to villages and kraals, urging partners to ensure they receive support and enrollment in schools.

URN