IRCU asks government to conduct geology study on Kasese rivers

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda-IRCU has appealed to government to carry out a geological study on rivers in Kasese district to find a lasting solution to repeated flooding.

The Church of Uganda Archbishop, the Most Reverend Steven Kazimba Mugalu, says the study will facilitate well planned construction of infrastructure to avoid future disasters.

He was speaking during the visit by IRCU members to the flooded affected families in Kasese district on Monday.

Mugalu called on government to step up community sensitisation on environmental conservation to avoid further disasters.

On his part, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda and the current IRCU chairperson said it is time for government to find a long term solution to repeated floods in the region.

He said government must interest itself in opening new studies on the geology of the region that can also help the district in flood mitigation processes.

Sheikh Mubaje also said IRCU had managed to collect some relief items for the flooded affected families which they delivered during the visit.

Kasese LC V chairperson, Geoffrey Ssebendire Bigogo noted that as local leaders, they have repeatedly asked government in vain to study the state of Mountain Rwenzori in the region.

He applauded the inter-religious council for the timely support for the affected households.

The recent flooding occurred in May this year when three major rivers including Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku in Ibanda-Kyanya town council and River Nyamughasana in Kyalhumba sub county burst their banks and displaced hundreds of households.

The floods followed a heavy downpour that pounded the district for two days. Nyamwamba overflew at Bunyandiko in Kilembe sub county flooding the low land areas of the town.

URN