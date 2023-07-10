Iranian President on African tour, arrives Uganda on Wednesday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Iranian President, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to arrive in Uganda this Wednesday for a two-day state visit, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda.

The three-day trip – which includes Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe – will be the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

In a brief statement, Kirunda says that President Raisi will hold bilateral talks with his host, President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe on Wednesday before they jointly address the media at 11 am.

He explains that in the afternoon, the two Heads-Of-State will address a business forum at Al-Mustafa University in Kyengera. According to Kirunda, the visit is “aimed at strengthening cooperation and trade between the two sister countries.”

