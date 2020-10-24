Iran sanctions U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | Iran sanctioned U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Two other U.S. officials were also blacklisted by Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted on Friday, noting that the blacklisted U.S. officials were all involved in the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, on Jan. 3 near Baghdad International Airport.

Tueller has had a “central role” in coordinating “terrorist acts” in Iraq and in the region and in imposing sanctions against Iran, said Khatibzadeh, stressing the “anti-Iran measures will not be left unanswered.”

On Thursday, the United States blacklisted Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

