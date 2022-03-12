Iran ready to supply required oil for world market: official

Iran is fully prepared to supply whatever the market wants from Iran’s oil

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | The head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said Friday that Iran is ready to supply required oil for the world market and stabilize the prices, official news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian government has made every effort to regain Iran’s oil share in the market and to increase it, Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr, the CEO of NIOC told IRNA.

“Necessary measures are being taken for the sanctions and post-sanctions time” for Iran to return to the world market, he was quoted as saying.

Iran’s position in supplying the world with oil is special, he said, adding that European refiners are confident that Iran is a sustainable supplier of energy.

“At the NIOC, we are ready to meet the needs of the European companies, along with other companies,” he noted.

Iran’s oil industry and its exports have been under U.S. unilateral sanctions since summer 2018, after the former U.S. president withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated new sanctions against the country.

