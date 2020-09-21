Iran ready for arms exports after termination of UN embargo

Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said on Monday that Iran is ready to export arms as soon as the UN embargo is terminated next month, Tasnim news agency reported.

The exports of Iranian military equipment would be facilitated after the termination of the arms embargo, said Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

“We do not rely on foreigners to supply our demand for arms,” he added.

The lift of UN embargo would be also a political victory for Iran as the United States was unable to push the UN Security Council for its extension, Hajizadeh noted.

The IRGC senior commander also downplayed what he called U.S. rhetoric of military threats against Iran as “nonsensical.”

On Aug. 15, the UN Security Council rejected a resolution proposed by Washington to extend the current arms embargo against Iran.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the arms embargo against Iran will expire on Oct. 18.

*****

XINHUA