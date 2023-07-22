IPSOS to host industry webinar on national audience measurement survey

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | IPSOS Uganda, a market and social research company has announced the upcoming industry webinar titled ‘Exploring the Future of National Audience Measurement Survey: Methodology, Trends and Insights”.

This exclusive virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 pm, the research entity said on July 21 in a news release.

The dynamic webinar aims to provide professionals, experts, the media, advertising, marketing, and communications stakeholders with valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry’s landscape.

In this webinar, IPSOS Uganda will unveil the Methodology used to develop the National Audience Measurement Survey. Participants will also learn the different types of media measurement methods and tools used, how to choose the correct media measurement tool, how to interpret the results of the media measurement and audience survey and how to use them to improve, planning, programming, rate card structuring and marketing campaigns.

“IPSOS is dedicated to equipping organizations and businesses with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and make a difference in a rapidly evolving business environment. Therefore, advertisers, marketers, communicators, content creators, media owners, and media buyers who want to understand how to use national audience measurement surveys to target the right audiences are encouraged to attend this webinar,” it said.