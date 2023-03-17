Inzu Ya Bamasaba to install Cultural Leader on Saturday

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bugisu Cultural Institution set Saturday, as the date for installing the new Umukuka.

Eric Mukhwana, the Publicity Secretary of the Umukuuka III Coronation, said that John Amram Wagabyalire will be officially installed at Mututo Cultural Center.

According to Mukhwana, the preparations are almost complete with the Umukuuka completing some of the cultural initiations that are practiced prior to the inauguration day.

Mukhwana said that the installation ceremony will be attended by the Bugisu communities within Uganda and Kenya.

Jeff Webondi, the Prime Minister for Bugisu Cultural Institution, said that after the coronation, Wagabyalire’s name will be presented to the Ministry for gazetting.

Wagabyalire will succeed the late Bob Mushikor, who succumbed to COVID-19 on January 4, 2021.

The Mbale City Resident Commissioner, Rex Achilla said that they have cleared the cultural institution to hold the coronation ceremony.

At the time of Mushikor’s death, Inzu Ya Masaba had earlier split into warring factions.

One of the factions was allied to Jude Mike Mudoma, who was elected by a section of clan leaders on October 10th, 2021 while another was allied to Wagabyalire, who was elected by another section of clan leaders on December 11, 2021.

The succession battle dragged on with each faction claiming legitimacy. However, in January 2022, the Gender, Labor, and Social Development Ministry said that none of the warring claimants had been gazetted.

Meanwhile, by the time of his death, Mushikor had endorsed Wagabyalire as his successor following an election.

