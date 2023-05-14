Introduce coffee in northern Uganda in memory of Engola – Owiny-Dollo

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo has asked the government to introduce coffee to the farmers in Northern Uganda in memory of Col (Rtd) Charles P. Okello Engola, the former Minister of State for Labor, Employment, and Industrial Relations.

Dollo was on Saturday speaking at the burial of Engola at his ancestral home in Awangia ‘A’ village, Iceme sub-county in Oyam district.

He argued that the late Okello Engola fought for peace and development and it is important for the government to introduce coffee and other cash crops which can elevate the economic status of the North in his memory.

On Engola’s death, Owiny- Dollo questioned how an experienced colonel can be killed by a junior soldier saying he is waiting for the outcome of the investigations.

Bishop Alfred Olwa, praised the deceased for being hardworking and providing for his family. Bishop Olwa tasked the people of Lango to work hard instead of waiting for handouts.

During the burial, the family presented Samuel Engola Junior, Engola’s eldest son to the mourners. They asked the people and the NRM party to support his bid to replace his father in parliament.

Jessica Alupo, the Vice President who represented the President described Engola as a clear and factual leader saying his family should carry his legacy.

Engola was shot and killed by his bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiiti at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

*****

URN