Wednesday , February 10 2021
Lato Milk
Home / TECH NEWS / Internet restored in Uganda after month-long shutdown
Nrm Image

Internet restored in Uganda after month-long shutdown

The Independent February 10, 2021 TECH NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

 

UCC has switched back the internet and social media in Uganda. 

 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Internet and social media services have been fully restored, ICT State minister of Uganda Ogwang Ogwang has just announced. It was switched off on the eve of the elections held on January 14, and Ugandans have been using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to get around the blockage since.

“We apologize for the inconveniences caused, but it was for the security of our country. Let’s be constructive, NOT destructive consumers/users of social media,” he said in a tweet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved