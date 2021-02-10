Internet restored in Uganda after month-long shutdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Internet and social media services have been fully restored, ICT State minister of Uganda Ogwang Ogwang has just announced. It was switched off on the eve of the elections held on January 14, and Ugandans have been using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to get around the blockage since.

“We apologize for the inconveniences caused, but it was for the security of our country. Let’s be constructive, NOT destructive consumers/users of social media,” he said in a tweet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW