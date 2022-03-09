Interdicted Mulago hospital director hands over to deputy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Embattled Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director, Dr. Baterena Byarugaba has handed over office to deputy director Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, after being interdicted by Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine last week.

Byarugaba was arrested last week after investigations by the Health Monitoring Unit linked him to mismanagement of the national referral and causing financial loss of up to 28billion Shillings. He said on Tuesday that his 11year leadership at the hospital has accorded the country among others oxygen plants, increased training of the human resource to become specialists and super specialists in addition to building staff quarters which had been a perennial problem at the facility.

In his remarks at the event which was attended by members of the board, Kenneth Akiiri, the Ministry of Health Under-Secretary urged Byanyima to focus on rebuilding the hospital brand which he said is recently riddled with corruption claims.

Apart from this, the official pledged to accord Baterana all the necessary support he needs to unearth truths about the allegations levied against him.

In a letter addressed to Byarugaba, PS Diana Atwiine asked him to hand over office to his deputy Dr. Rosemary Byanyiima.

“Pursuant to Section F-s and F-r of the Public Service Standing Orders,2021, you are hereby interdicted from duty to pave way for investigations and you will receive half pay with immediate effect until the charges against you have been cleared,” the letter reads in part.

Akiiri says by honoring this and showing up for the handle over, Baterana had expressed high-level civility and that his successor should always consult him whenever she encounters challenges.

Earlier however, Baterana’s lawyers had indicated to URN that they would file an injunction against the interdiction saying that their client had not been given an opportunity to defend himself.

URN