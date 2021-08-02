Inter-ministerial committee moves to tackle flood disasters in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An inter-ministerial committee constituted by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to review the flooding situation in Kasese district has suggested that Kilembe Mines Ltd reverts to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to fast track its revamping.

Kilembe Copper Mines Limited, the largest copper mine in the country covering more than 128 square miles of land has been inactive for more than 40-years having stopped in the ’70s due to the civil wars in Uganda and the fall in copper prices on the world market. The inactivity of the mine has created a gap for encroachment on the land by the surrounding community and paved the way for degradation of the environment.

The inter-ministerial committee has also recommended that the government fast tracks activities on cleaning and desilting of major rivers, as well as providing support to local enterprises affected by the disasters and the need to support the district disaster management committee.

These were some of the recommendations for government to end the reoccurrence of disasters in Kasese district as proposed by the inter-ministerial committee on the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and mitigation systems, infrastructural redevelopment in the affected area.

The third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama Isanga, who led the team to Kasese on Saturday said that the government has the commitment for a long-lasting solution to avert the re-occurrence of disasters in the district. She said intervention in the district will be a model of how different ministries and agencies must work together to provide timely and impactful solutions.

Nakadama said the developed recommendations will now be handed to the Prime Minister who will then develop a cabinet paper to be discussed for implementation.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Alfred Okot Okidi said the ministry will begin the cleaning of the Nyamwamba River bed in October. Cleaning will be done along the flooding hotspots. However, Okidi told URN that desilting will require an in-depth study to determine the quantity of the sediments, silt and rocks and where they will be deposited.

Kasese Woman MP Florence Kabugho asked the government to offer special attention to women who are still living in IDPs. She argued that the group needs to be considered under different government programs so that they can be able to cater for their children.

Katushabe Godfrey Atkins, Bukonzo West County MP asked the government to act on the report with urgency. He also tasked the government to extend better social services in areas that have been ravaged by floods since 2013.

The district chairperson Eliphaz Muhindo applauded the government for taking a strong step in averting the flooding crisis. However, he called for short term assistance to persons that are still in the IDP camps including the provision of safe water and financially supporting the district disaster management committee.

The inter-ministerial team comprised of the State Minister of Works, Water and Environment, local government, youth and children affairs and a number of government agencies including UNRA. They made on-spot visits to Mubuku, Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Lhubiriha valleys and IDP camps.

Last year, more than 10,000 persons were affected by flooding when major rivers including Nyamwamba and Nyamugasani burst their banks. Nine people lost their lives. Last week more than 30 families were also affected by floods when part of the Nyamwamba river burst its banks.

