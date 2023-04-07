Insurers launch inaugural insurance walk

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For most people, knowing that they have medical insurance cover means they can receive treatment whenever they fall sick. This in turn has greatly affected their efforts to live a better life by eating healthy and exercising regularly.

This, according to stakeholders in the insurance industry, has put more pressure on health insurance companies that have to incur more as they have to pay for their clients that constantly fall sick.

Now, as a way to mitigate further effects on individuals and insurance companies, Uganda Insurers Association (UIA), Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) and the Insurance Training College (ITC) on Thursday launched an inaugural insurance walk.

Speaking during the flag-off of the walk at their head offices in Kololo, Jonan Kisaakye, the Chief Executive Officer of UIA, disclosed that the walk will be an annual event with the core goal of creating awareness about the rampant health challenges affecting Ugandans.

“This is a better platform to send the message to our clients that a better lifestyle can protect them from several diseases. We want to encourage them to stay healthy and exercise regularly.”

Mrs. Josephine N. Kasekende, PR Director at Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) noted that instead of working in silos, they decided to unite as industry players to encourage more people to eat, work and live healthily.

“As stakeholders in the insurance industry, we care about the health of our clients, but we also want to reduce the losses incurred by health insurance companies. Lots of premiums are paid out there and we want to reduce this ratio.” Mrs. Kasekende stated.

Meanwhile, Paul Mwanga, Vice Chairperson Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) challenged Ugandans to walk and run more on a daily basis and also mind their diets.

“I was reading somewhere that every disease out there has a plant that can cure it. Therefore, I Want to encourage everyone to eat more fruits and plants as possible to stay healthy. This way we shall spend less on treatment.”

Insurance industry players said they are committed paying genuine insurance claims at all times.