Installation of CCTV cameras starts in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The installation of closed-circuit television cameras has started in Kasese municipality. It is part of the countrywide plans to install surveillance cameras to curb rates of urban crimes.

The cameras will be installed in suburbs and along major highways.

According to the Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander Samuel Asiimwe, the cameras will help to monitor and detect various activities during day and night that amount to traffic offenses and other crimes for easy tracing.

The Kasese Municipal Mayor Godfrey Kabyanga says the development is timely and it will go a long way to help in curbing the increasing cases of insecurity in the town.

Bwambale Muranga Joseph, LCI Kibota village in Maliba sub county says that the cameras should also be extended to rural areas.

“The development is welcome but how safe shall our villages be if all the gangs from towns enter into our areas, so we hope these cameras will be extended into our villages too,” Bwambale noted.

Emmanuel Bwana, a boda boda rider in Kasese town welcomes the development as a relief to the community that has been terrorized by thugs especially during night hours. He anticipates that the cameras will help to reduce crime rates and solve the hard puzzles of identifying the perpetrators.

Bwana adds that the cameras could save many riders and drivers from police officers especially along highways who have turned it a habit to extort money from them.

Esther Ntorogho who operates a saloon along Stanley road says that security personnel should utilize the cameras to apprehend culprits who have been behind major crimes within the town and have always been going free without being identified.

URN