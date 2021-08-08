Inspector of Schools sacked over unpaid exam fees

Bugweri District Inspector of Schools, Swaibu Ssekimuli is in trouble for allegedly mismanaging the examination registration fees of primary seven candidates.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Nelson Kirenda, says that they have resolved to relieve Ssekimuli of his duties for mismanaging the examination registration fees of 11 private schools.

He told journalists on Saturday that following the release of PLE results, Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB withheld the results of 11 private schools.

Kirenda reveals that they were prompted to investigate Ssekimuli’s syndicate operations after UNEB declined to release PLE results of 380 candidates for alleged failure to clear registration fees despite the fact that the headteachers of the affected schools presenting receipts confirming payment to the district education office.

“My office closely worked with police and after receiving concrete evidence that Ssekimuli had mismanaged the registration fees to the tune of Shillings 7.6million we tasked him to refund it. We have made the necessary clearance with the relevant authorities and hope that UNEB will release the results soon,” he said.

Adding that, “We have formerly notified Bugweri District Service Commission about Ssekimuli’s dismissal and they will welcome applications for the position of District Inspector of Schools position before the end of this month.”

Ssekimuli declined to comment about the matter, saying that he will be consulting his lawyers before releasing a formal statement on the same.