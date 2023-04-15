Inmate kills colleague at Luzira prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A female inmate on Wednesday killed a fellow prisoner at Luzira Maximum Prison.

Joan Bainomugisa who is serving a 19-year jail term for the murder of her husband developed a quarrel with an inmate Zainabu Aguti, who was also serving a murder sentence on Wednesday evening.

It is alleged that Bainomugisha developed a misunderstanding with Aguti and hit her on the head with the hoe. Aguti succumbed to injuries in the prison hospital.

According to the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Baine, Bainomugisa attacked Aguti while they were cleaning their ward.

“Yes, it is true a female prisoner LWP169/20 Joan Bainomugisha, a convict of murder sentenced to 19 years and 6 months emitted violence to a fellow convict of murder, number LWP39/06 Zainabu Aguti,” Baine said.

“This happened as they were cleaning flowers around their ward. Bainomugisha hit and injured Aguti who later succumbed to injuries while in the prison hospital,” Baine added.

This is the second time Bainomugisha is killing a fellow inmate. In 2020 Betty Nyesigire who was on remand for murder charges was killed by Bainomugisa at Masindi Prison.

Nyesigire had been taking care of Bainomugisa who was isolated from the other inmates after developing a mental problem. She was hit with a blunt object when she entered Bainomugisa’s room. Prison warders found Nyesigire’s body in a pool of blood inside Bainomugisha’s room.

Bainomugisa was transferred from Masindi Prison to Luzira Maximum Prison for better management.

URN