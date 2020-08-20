Ingrid Turinawe to contest as independent candidate

Kampala,, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Ingrid Turinawe, the National Political Mobilizer for the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party says she will contest as an independent candidate for the Rukungiri Municipality MP seat.

Turinawe on Tuesday lost to Dr Warren Tumwine Nuwagaba in the FDC party primaries.

Nuwagaba polled 130 votes against Turinawe’s 65 votes. The incumbent MP Roland Mugume Kaginda was also defeated.

Turinawe, however, protested the results citing voter bribery. On Wednesday, she announced that she will contest as an independent candidate.

According to Turinawe, Nuwagaba allegedly bribed voters with 400,000-500,000 shillings.

Turinawe adds that she cannot back a candidate whose victory is questionable.

Winnie Joseline Babihuga, who lost to the incumbent Betty Muzaniira for the Rukungiri Woman MP seat also announced she will contest on the independent ticket.

Babihuga who once served as the District Woman Member of Parliament in 1996-2001 says that she was asked by her supporters to contest.

Virginia Kyarugahi, Rukungiri District FDC party Chairperson says that the decision of Turinawe and Babihuga will weaken the party’s support in the area.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi, FDC Secretary-General says that any FDC member who will contest as an independent candidate or support independent candidates will face disciplinary action.

Last year, political parties through the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) drafted a proposal barring candidates who contest and lose in political parties from contesting as independents. Leaders of political parties argued that the regulation will end confusion and divisions that candidates plant in political parties when they run as independents.

********

URN