Industrial skills training workshop launched in Mbale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Luban workshop has been launched in Mbale city to enhance industrial skills training for the youth. This is the sixth workshop out of the 10 that the Chinese government plans to construct in Africa.

The first workshop was launched in Djibouti. The establishment of the workshops is part of the capacity building initiative that China made during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit.

It will be hosted by the Uganda Technical College-Elgon in Mbale and will at the initial stage offer courses which include Urban Rail Transit Traffic Management, Urban Rail Transit Vehicles, and Railway Bridges and Tunnels, electronics, power mechanisms, and telecommunications.

The Minister of Technology, Science and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye said the facility will help in improving the skills of unemployed young people.

Tumwesigye thanked the Chinese government for the opportunity given to the Elgon Technical College to host the workshop, saying it will contribute immensely to strengthening the college’s opportunities.

Paul Mulima, the Principal of Uganda Technical College said that since the youth are the targeted beneficiaries of the Luban workshop program, it will contribute to the economic advancement of the country.

Kyle Feng, the administrator manager of Mbale Sino Uganda Industrial Park said that the workshop will help to produce skilled labour. He added that the machines that the Chinese have donated to Uganda Technical Institute are modernized and will help students to learn new technologies.

*****

URN