Indian PM defends farm laws, accuses opposition of betraying, misleading farmers

New Delhi, India | THE INDEPENDENT | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday strongly defended the three contentious farm laws and accused the opposition parties of betraying and misleading the farmers.

The farm laws have triggered massive protests in and outside India’s national capital of Delhi, with thousands of farmers occupying roads.

Friday marks the 23rd straight day of the protests.

“If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” Modi said while addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via video link.

Modi said the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) ending with the new laws “is the biggest lie ever.”

“Talk about MSP ending after the new laws is the biggest lie ever. I want to assure every farmer across India that MSP is here to stay,” he said.

Modi said agricultural reforms were not brought overnight but discussed for over two decades by every government.

“If today manifestos of all political parties are checked, their earlier statements are heard and their letters are seen, these reforms are not different from what they promised,” Modi said. “These laws were not brought in overnight. In the past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farmers have called for reforms.”

Modi’s address was part of the government’s big outreach to farmers amid the ongoing protests on highways leading to Delhi.

Modi said the welfare of the farmers was the utmost priority of the government and without naming, he attacked the opposition parties for misleading the farmers.

“I don’t think they (opposition) have a problem with the farm reforms. They have problems with the fact that what they promised and could not deliver has been now done by Modi,” he said.

*********

XINHUA