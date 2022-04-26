Indian national found dead in Kikuube guest house

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Indian national has been found dead in a guest house in Kikuube district. The deceased is 40-year-old Mike Sultan, a resident of Hoima city.

His lifeless body was found lying in his room in Kasonga guest house, Kasonga village, Kasonga parish in Kangwali sub-county on Tuesday morning. Preliminary information shows that the deceased travelled to Kyangwali on Monday to supply his clients with various items including soap, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, and salt among others.

He checked in at the guest at around 6:30pm after supplying the merchandise. The guesthouse management became suspicious when he failed to wake up this morning. Edward Alinda, the supervisor of Kasonga guest house told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they were compelled to check what was happening to their guest only to find him lying dead on his bed.

They immediately informed Kasonga police station, which rushed to the area. The deceased’s driver Moses Muvamuno Ssalongo, says the deceased didn’t complain of any illness when he checked into the guest house. He says that he too became suspicious when he made several calls to his boss in the morning in vain, which prompted him to approach the guest house management.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the incident but declined to divulge details, saying a team of detectives from Kikuube central police station has been dispatched to the crime scene to ascertain what could have killed the Indian national.

URN