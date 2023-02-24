Indian National accused of raping jobseeker further remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Grade I Magistrate Maureen Mukoya has further remanded Shekhar Singh Shekhawat, the director of sales and marketing at Steema Transformers and Electricals Limited located in Namanve industrial park, on accusations of having unlawful carnal knowledge with a 28-year-old woman who went to his office to look for a job.

The suspect was arrested by police on February 14, 2023, while attending a meeting with Uganda Baati officials and has since been on remand at Kauga prison in Mukono.

When the suspect appeared on 24th February before court for the second mention, State Attorney Happiness Ainebyona asked court for more time for the prosecution to gather the necessary evidence.

Magistrate Mukoya has now set March 16, for the next appearance.

The victim who has requested for her name not to be disclosed, says the suspect convinced her to go to another office behind the factory where she could always find him whenever he is not inside the factory.

“Entering into this room, there is a sofa set, refrigerator and then a bed,” the victim narrates. “Immediately he pushed me on the bed and before I could bounce back off the bed, he was already sleeping on me. I tried to resist but he strangled by the neck, and I lost energy to defend myself.”

The wife to the suspect, Neetu Shekhawat says the day her husband is alleged to have raped the woman he was engaged with so many clients so this must be an act of blackmail against him which police needs to investigate.

“Ever since they took him for inquiry, he has never returned home, and being in a foreign country I am scared, so I request the Indian High Commission to intervene and help us handle this matter.”

According to the charge sheet signed by the head of Mukono Division Crime Intelligence Department, the suspect is an Indian and a resident of Naalya, Kira municipality in Wakiso District. The particulars of the offence indicate that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

*****

URN