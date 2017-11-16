THE INDEPENDENT: Why workers pick weapon of last resort – strikes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent
COVER STORY
Strikes: Why workers pick weapons of last resort.
THE LAST WORD
A frank memo to the opposition: Stop sloganeering over peripheral issues called “governance” and think about strategic challenges.
EAST AFRICA
Behind Magufuli, Museveni deals: How billion dollar deals are reshaping regional relations.
EDUCATION
e-learning innovations: How digital technology can help reinvent basic education.
TECHNOLOGY
Berlin’s smart transport: How Europe’s greenest city kicked out cars.
BUSINESS
Magufuli, Museveni sign big business deals: But what are the real opportunities and the rituals?
TELECOMS
UTL on route to recovery?: Managers say revenue is up 7% monthly.
TRADE
One-Stop Border Posts ease trade in the region: TradeMark East Africa invests US$117 bn in customs facilities.
ECONOMY
Uganda’s tea industry needs a regulator.
HEALTH
Testing & treating HIV: Experts warn of terrible drug resistance as drug stock-outs shake nation.
HEALTH
Strengthening healthcare: How to boost delivery and management of essential medicines in low- and middle-income countries.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Capturing rainbows: How Ugandan artist scooped international Cannon camera advert deal.
MOTORING
City Tyres sponsors 7 for Formula One Grand Prix.
MOTORING
6 tech breakthroughs for motoring in 2017: 2017 has been a year of automotive technology breakthroughs. Here are six we think will have the most impact in future.
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Christine Anyumel; natural healing enthusiast: Christine Anyumel started with a Facebook group, Healing Naturally Together (HNT) that has influenced many people’s lives especially women to change their lifestyle.