THE INDEPENDENT: Why workers pick weapon of last resort – strikes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT

COVER STORY

Strikes: Why workers pick weapons of last resort.

THE LAST WORD

A frank memo to the opposition: Stop sloganeering over peripheral issues called “governance” and think about strategic challenges.

EAST AFRICA

Behind Magufuli, Museveni deals: How billion dollar deals are reshaping regional relations.

EDUCATION

e-learning innovations: How digital technology can help reinvent basic education.

TECHNOLOGY

Berlin’s smart transport: How Europe’s greenest city kicked out cars.

BUSINESS

Magufuli, Museveni sign big business deals: But what are the real opportunities and the rituals?

TELECOMS

UTL on route to recovery?: Managers say revenue is up 7% monthly.

TRADE

One-Stop Border Posts ease trade in the region: TradeMark East Africa invests US$117 bn in customs facilities.

ECONOMY

Uganda’s tea industry needs a regulator.

HEALTH

Testing & treating HIV: Experts warn of terrible drug resistance as drug stock-outs shake nation.

HEALTH

Strengthening healthcare: How to boost delivery and management of essential medicines in low- and middle-income countries.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Capturing rainbows: How Ugandan artist scooped international Cannon camera advert deal.

MOTORING

City Tyres sponsors 7 for Formula One Grand Prix.

MOTORING

6 tech breakthroughs for motoring in 2017: 2017 has been a year of automotive technology breakthroughs. Here are six we think will have the most impact in future.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Christine Anyumel; natural healing enthusiast: Christine Anyumel started with a Facebook group, Healing Naturally Together (HNT) that has influenced many people’s lives especially women to change their lifestyle.