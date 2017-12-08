IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni enters fight over $20bn oil deals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent.

COVER STORY:

Museveni enters fight over $20bn oil deals: French domination sparks fight with Chinese

THE LAST WORD:

Rethinking politics in Africa: How events in Zimbabwe expose the false assumptions, explanations about developments on this continent

ANALYSIS

Activists mark Human Rights Defenders day: Coalition boss decries shrinking space, calls for constructive engagement with state

NATIONAL NEWS

On the road with UNRA’s Kagina: Driving 700km in two days to see Uganda’s critical oil roads project.

RWANDA

Rwanda to host top US diplomat: Acting Assistant Secretary Yamamoto to meet Kagame.

AFRICA

Rwanda targets 563MW of power: Deal signed with World Bank.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Once declining fish stocks in Lake Victoria bounce back: UPDF deployment cited in the reduction in illegal fishing

BANKING

Few sparks at Bank of Uganda lecture: But should Dr. Ha – Joon Chang’s push for more state intervention in the economy be the future?

FEATURE

Virtual office space gains traction

SOCIETY

Here is why your teens might need contraceptives: Global Family Planning giant boss blames officials for letting their beliefs get in the way of their professional responsibility.

ART

Tadooba Gallery: All about art mentorship, not teaching.

CULTURE

Totems under threat: How failure to share family cultural history endangers symbols that represent common ancestral origin.

MOTORING

Toyota RAV4: How does a car remain so popular for so long?

FRANKLY SPEAKING

A celebrity’s addiction survival tale: Kennedy Zziwa Katebalirwe, popularly known as Hairby Zziwa, is a celebrity hairstylist who has traded the control panel for clippers, blow dryers, and curlers. Zziwa runs a high-end salon that attracts many celebrities, especially from the music and fashion industry.