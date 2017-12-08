IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni enters fight over $20bn oil deals
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent.
COVER STORY:
Museveni enters fight over $20bn oil deals: French domination sparks fight with Chinese
THE LAST WORD:
Rethinking politics in Africa: How events in Zimbabwe expose the false assumptions, explanations about developments on this continent
ANALYSIS
Activists mark Human Rights Defenders day: Coalition boss decries shrinking space, calls for constructive engagement with state
NATIONAL NEWS
On the road with UNRA’s Kagina: Driving 700km in two days to see Uganda’s critical oil roads project.
RWANDA
Rwanda to host top US diplomat: Acting Assistant Secretary Yamamoto to meet Kagame.
AFRICA
Rwanda targets 563MW of power: Deal signed with World Bank.
NEWS ANALYSIS
Once declining fish stocks in Lake Victoria bounce back: UPDF deployment cited in the reduction in illegal fishing
BANKING
Few sparks at Bank of Uganda lecture: But should Dr. Ha – Joon Chang’s push for more state intervention in the economy be the future?
FEATURE
Virtual office space gains traction
SOCIETY
Here is why your teens might need contraceptives: Global Family Planning giant boss blames officials for letting their beliefs get in the way of their professional responsibility.
ART
Tadooba Gallery: All about art mentorship, not teaching.
CULTURE
Totems under threat: How failure to share family cultural history endangers symbols that represent common ancestral origin.
MOTORING
Toyota RAV4: How does a car remain so popular for so long?
FRANKLY SPEAKING
A celebrity’s addiction survival tale: Kennedy Zziwa Katebalirwe, popularly known as Hairby Zziwa, is a celebrity hairstylist who has traded the control panel for clippers, blow dryers, and curlers. Zziwa runs a high-end salon that attracts many celebrities, especially from the music and fashion industry.