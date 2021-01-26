Incumbent Mwenge North MP defeated

Mwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | David Muhumuza, the National Resistance Movement – NRM candidate, has been declared the winner of the Mwenge North County parliamentary seat.

The election was postponed from Jan 14 to Jan 25 after symbols and photos of two of the candidates were found mixed up on the ballot papers.

The photo of David Muhumuza, the National Resistance Movement – NRM candidate was attached to the name and symbol of independent candidate Politazi Mulimbanyi. Mulimbanyi’s photo was attached to Muhumuza’s name and bus symbol.

According to the Kyenjojo District Returning Officer, Daniel Baguma, Muhumuza garnered 19,933 votes and defeated the incumbent and independent candidate, Lawrence Akugizibwe, who got 17,754 votes.

The other candidates in the race were Protazi Mulimbanyi, an independent candidate, who polled 375 votes, and Innocent Natukunda of National Unity Platform – NUP who got only 127 votes.

During NRM party primaries, Muhumuza protested the initial results where Akugizibwe was declared as the winner.

He complained to the NRM Electoral Commission that the tallying was flawed and demanded a vote recount where he won and was declared as the NRM flag bearer for the race. Akugizibwe then returned as an independent in the general elections.

The Monday election was characterised by the violence that started on Sunday evening as Akugizibwe and Muhumuza supporters clashed in Kifuka town council, despite the deployment of the police and the army.

According to the Kyenjojo District Police Commander, Julius Baganza, several suspects believed to have masterminded the violent acts have since been arrested and detained at Kyenjojo Central Police Station. But after being declared the winner, Muhumuza promised to unite the warring factions.

“After seeing that supporters of different candidates are united, I will then embark on finding ways to extend clean water to the Mwenge North people, improve on the infrastructure of schools and road network among other things,” he said.

Akugizibwe joins the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament, Spellanza Baguma who lost to Faith Kunihira.

The incumbent Mwenge South MP, Aston Kajara did not contest in elections after he lost to Don Katalihwa during NRM primaries.

