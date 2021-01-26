Incumbent Kitgum municipality mayor loses bid for second term

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incumbent Kitgum Municipality Mayor, Walter Livingst Too-roma has been defeated in the just concluded Mayoral race.

Too-roma lost his bid for the second term to Richard Okwera Ojara, an independent candidate who polled 3,875 votes against 1,736. Independent candidate Filder Abwono Obote came second in the hotly contested race garnering 1,405 votes.

Kitgum District Electoral Commission Returning officer, Benjamin Ewal announced Ojara winner on Monday evening, at the commission’s tallying center at Kitgum District Headquarters.

Ojara made a comeback to scoop the Mayoral seat, five years after suffering defeat in the 2016 Kitgum Municipality Parliamentary race on NRM party ticket.

Ojara served as Mayor of Kitgum Town Council between 2006 till 2016 when the Town Council was granted a Municipality status. He was a staunch member of the Uganda People’s Congress Party-UPC but crossed to NRM in August 2015.

Four other candidates in the Mayoral race included Forum for Democratic Change party candidate Simon Peter Loum who came fourth with 763 votes.

National Resistance Movement party candidate Richard Okello Okot garnered 720 votes, independent candidate Marino Ongee Lol got 684 votes while Daniel Ongaya Goevins trailed with only 25 votes. Ongaya had however abandoned the race for another opportunity after nomination.

URN