Inconsistences cited in student loan applications

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Executive Director of the Higher Education Student Financing Board (HESFB), Michael Wanyama reported inconsistencies in applicants for government student loans across the country.

Wanyama along with his team was meeting the Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises on Wednesday, 03 May 2023.

He said that the Board, whose primary role is to offer student loans for high education has over the years, seen some districts register overwhelming variations in applicants with the urban areas and certain regions dominating the list of beneficiaries.

Wanyama singled out districts like Kalangala that had only one applicant whom the board would have to award a student loan even when they did not meet the criteria.

He added that some districts, especially in the urban areas would have over 1000 applicants with more than 20 meeting the criteria but HESFB has to grant loans to only the best five.

He noted that they have had to work with the meagre resources to create more awareness of the programmes but would do better if their budget constraints were addressed.