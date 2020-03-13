IN THE INDEPENDENT: Winnie Byanyima’s diplomacy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Winnie Byanyima’s Rwanda diplomacy: How Besigye’s wife negotiated a deal between Museveni and Kagame

THE WEEK

Attack in the north: UPDF barracks in Zombo attacked

THE LAST WORD

Besigye as Museveni’s ally: How Uganda’s opposition leader helps the incumbent keep winning elections

ANALYSIS

Eyeing 2021? Gen. Tumukunde’s presidential dream: Political pundits say only time will tell how serious he is

BUSINESS

GM Cotton: Kenya beats Uganda in planting first seed: The East African nation is pinning growth of its textile sector on new crop

COMMENT

Unleashing the Economic Power of Women: Governments increasingly recognize that economies can reach their full potential only with the full participation of both women and men

HEALTH

Should you travel during the coronavirus crisis?: You do not need a medical mask, but you might want to carry antiseptic wipes with you

ART

Art and the Katanga community: How Busingye’s art invites conversations around issues of Housing in Katanga Slum

*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)