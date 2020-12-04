IN THE INDEPENDENT: Where is Ochola, Sabiiti as police unleash terror?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Where is Ochola, Sabiiti as police unleash terror?: They can hide but cannot escape, say human rights watchers
THE LAST WORD
Bobi Wine’s roaring campaign: The things Museveni needs to look at as he battles a youthful musician out to oust him
ANALYSIS
COVID-19 complicates education: Pandemic widens education gap as it impacts rural and disadvantaged children further
HEALTH
Treating HIV/AIDS in Uganda: Why shifting task from doctors to nurses without a policy should end
BUSINESS
Uganda need to invest in education, health-World Bank: Latest Economic Update notes that investments in human capital and youth over the next five years will impact on the country’s prosperity
COMMENTS
Building an EU-Africa partnership of equals: Building a stronger partnership requires EU countries to recognise the continent’s strategic importance
TECHNOLOGY
China’s daring mission to grab Moon rocks: Chang’e-5 will be the first Chinese craft to bring back lunar material to Earth
VACCINES
COVID-19 vaccine trials in Africa: What’s promising and what’s problematic
***
