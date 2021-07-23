IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s next war

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Uganda’s next war: Experts warn as phones of politicians are hacked

THE LAST WORD

Ethiopia’s failed reform: How Africa’s most successful economy has produced a political crisis that may tear it apart

ANALYSIS

Cost of COVID-19 critical care: Are private health facilities profiteering from pandemic?

ANALYSIS

Billionaire’s space race: Leaving planet earth in crisis is a terrible idea?

BUSINESS

Insurers adopt telehealth to widen clients access to healthcare: But there is little or no legal framework for telehealth in most Sub-Saharan African states

COMMENTS

MPs, enjoy your monster rides as we suffer: God is watching as MPs cruise in Shs200 million vehicles to burials of unvaccinated voters who die of COVID-19

