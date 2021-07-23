Saturday , July 24 2021
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s next war

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s next war

The Independent July 23, 2021 In The Magazine, The News Today 1 Comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Uganda’s next war: Experts warn as phones of politicians are hacked

THE LAST WORD
Ethiopia’s failed reform: How Africa’s most successful economy has produced a political crisis that may tear it apart

ANALYSIS
Cost of COVID-19 critical care: Are private health facilities profiteering from pandemic?

ANALYSIS
Billionaire’s space race: Leaving planet earth in crisis is a terrible idea?

BUSINESS
Insurers adopt telehealth to widen clients access to healthcare: But there is little or no legal framework for telehealth in most Sub-Saharan African states

COMMENTS
MPs, enjoy your monster rides as we suffer: God is watching as MPs cruise in Shs200 million vehicles to burials of unvaccinated voters who die of COVID-19

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

Tags

One comment

  1. Mulako william
    July 24, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Expect the brim of the crop from you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved