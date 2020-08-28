IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa

COVER STORY

Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa: Fear rising of another lockdown

THE LAST WORD

Behind the coup in Mali: The things that democracy (and pseudo democracy) evangelists need to know about freedom and liberty

NEWS

Count down to the Uganda elections 2021: UPC Withdraws From Presidential Race

ANALYSIS

FDC struggles without Besigye: Pundits offer party ideas on 2021 elections and Besigye’s Plan B

HEALTH

Polio eradicated from Africa: ‘Elimination of poliovirus is testimony that vaccines work’

COVID-19

Rethinking dismantling URBRA: Pension sector players, experts say the regulator is improving efficiency and should therefore remain

COMMENT

Digital finance and post- COVID development: How the financial system can leverage digital technology to put people back as drivers of their finances

