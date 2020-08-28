IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa: Fear rising of another lockdown
THE LAST WORD
Behind the coup in Mali: The things that democracy (and pseudo democracy) evangelists need to know about freedom and liberty
NEWS
Count down to the Uganda elections 2021: UPC Withdraws From Presidential Race
ANALYSIS
FDC struggles without Besigye: Pundits offer party ideas on 2021 elections and Besigye’s Plan B
HEALTH
Polio eradicated from Africa: ‘Elimination of poliovirus is testimony that vaccines work’
COVID-19
Rethinking dismantling URBRA: Pension sector players, experts say the regulator is improving efficiency and should therefore remain
COMMENT
Digital finance and post- COVID development: How the financial system can leverage digital technology to put people back as drivers of their finances
