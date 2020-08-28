Friday , August 28 2020
Lato Milk
Home / Uncategorized / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa
Covid-19 Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa

The Independent August 28, 2020 Uncategorized Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Uganda has fastest COVID rate in Africa: Fear rising of another lockdown

THE LAST WORD
Behind the coup in Mali: The things that democracy (and pseudo democracy) evangelists need to know about freedom and liberty

NEWS
Count down to the Uganda elections 2021: UPC Withdraws From Presidential Race

ANALYSIS
FDC struggles without Besigye: Pundits offer party ideas on 2021 elections and Besigye’s Plan B

HEALTH
Polio eradicated from Africa: ‘Elimination of poliovirus is testimony that vaccines work’

COVID-19 
Rethinking dismantling URBRA: Pension sector players, experts say the regulator is improving efficiency and should therefore remain

COMMENT
Digital finance and post- COVID development: How the financial system can leverage digital technology to put people back as drivers of their finances

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved